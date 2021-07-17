Rite Aid employee fatally shot after confronting thieves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Rite Aid employee was fatally shot while confronting two shoplifters in Los Angeles. Police say two men were trying to leave the store in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday around 8:45 p.m. with unpaid merchandise when the victim tried to stop them. One of the men fired a gun at the victim, striking him fatally. The men fled and remained at large on Friday night. A statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 says the victim was an employee at the Rite Aid store. A spokesperson for Rite Aid could not be reached for comment.