SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo which referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee which saw it as provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag will be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag portrays a red sun with 16 rays extending outward. It is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s wartime past.