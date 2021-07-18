German candidate sorry for laughing scene in flood visit

BERLIN (AP) — The front-runner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s September election has apologized for a scene in which he was seen laughing in the background as the country’s president delivered a statement on the devastating floods in western Germany. Armin Laschet is the candidate of Merkel’s center-right Union bloc to be Germany’s next leader. He is also the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state which was one of two badly hit by last week’s floods. He visited Erfstadt on Saturday. The town was the scene of a dramatic rescue effort after the ground gave way with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.