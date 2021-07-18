Hot and dry weather returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It was another warm summer day throughout Siouxland with highs in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The chance of thunderstorms earlier this morning kept to the west of our viewing area leaving us dry throughout the day.

This evening will be another near average night for this time of year with overnight lows reaching the low 60s and a light wind coming from the SE between 5-10 mph.

Monday will be another warmer day as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s for the day. Wind will be very minimal tomorrow with possibly a light breeze coming from the SSE around 5 mph in the afternoon hours.

We will be heating up even more as the week goes by. Tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 to find out just how hot we will get.