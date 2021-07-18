Hundreds of Jews visit contested holy site in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims have visited a contested Jerusalem holy site under heavy police guard after Muslim worshippers briefly clashed with Israeli security forces there. No injuries were reported after Sunday’s renewed tensions. The hilltop compound is revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, site of the biblical Temples, and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, home to the Al Aqsa Mosque. On Sunday, the Jews were visiting to mark Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning over the destruction of the biblical Temples. Islamic authorities say police used heavy-handed tactics and that Jewish visitors violated a long-standing ban on prayer.