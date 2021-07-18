Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The leader of the Taliban says his movement is committed to a political settlement to end decades of war in Afghanistan. He made the pledge Sunday even as the insurgents continue to battle in dozens of districts across to country to gain territory. Taliban leaders are meeting with a high-level Afghan government delegation in the Gulf state of Qatar to jump-start stalled peace talks. The Kabul delegation includes the No. 2 in the Afghan government. The talks resumed over the weekend, ahead of the four-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan says he hopes the Qatar talks can produce a holiday cease-fire.