Nepal’s new PM gets confidence vote in parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s new prime minister got the support of more than half the members of House of Representatives, allowing him to continue in power until general elections scheduled for next year. Sher Bahadur Deuba got 165 votes in his favor while 83 members of parliament’s lower house voted against him. This is Deuba’s fifth time as the Himalayan nation’s prime minister. He was appointed Tuesday, after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader. He is likely to bring Nepal back closer to India after his predecessor ousted Monday favored ties with China. Parliamentary elections are to be held by 2022.