OPEC, allies reach ‘full agreement’ after production spat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates says OPEC and allied countries have reached a “full agreement” after earlier dispute that roiled oil prices. The comments by Suhail al-Mazrouei came after an online meeting Sunday to reach a deal. Al-Mazrouei offered no immediate details. Earlier this month, talks over productions fell apart in part over the United Arab Emirates wanting to increase its own production levels. That sparked tension between it and Saudi Arabia, long the heavyweight of the Vienna-based cartel, amid other disagreements between the two neighboring Gulf Arab nations.