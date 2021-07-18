Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals have resumed playing, a day after their game was suspended when gunfire erupted outside the stadium. Washington police said three people were in injured in the shooting. A chaotic scene quickly developed at Nationals Park in the sixth inning Saturday night when the shots began to echo all around the stadium. Players quickly cleared the field and fans scrambled for safety, some of them leaving the park and others taking cover. Padres star Fernano Tatis Jr. and teammates Manny Machado and Wil Myers drew praise for helping guide fans out of harm’s way. They opened a gate leading to the field and ushered fans into the San Diego dugout. Tatis says no one could immediately tell where the shots were coming from.