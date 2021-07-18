South Dakota’s Noem taking swings at potential 2024 rivals

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Long before the first presidential nomination contest of 2024, most potential Republican candidates are just getting a sense of the political landscape, tiptoeing through early-voting states and trying to make friends in key places. But South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has come out swinging as she tries to carve a niche among an early crowd of possible GOP rivals for the White House. Her combative style is evidence of how competitive the nomination race will be if Donald Trump stays on the sidelines. Noem charged into Iowa on Friday with barbed comments for her fellow GOP governors.