St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church hosts dedication ceremony for labyrinth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While there's a long history for labyrinths across the world, in modern times they've often been used for walking meditation, a prayer tool, or just a stress reliever.

St. Thomas' Episcopal Church had their labyrinth installed back in November of last year… now they're getting the chance to celebrate and open it for use.

"We see it very much as something we want to offer to the community just as a resource that can be used in any way that people want," said Sue Errickson Labyrinth Facilitator.

Labyrinth Artist Lisa Gidlow Moriarty spoke at the dedication and a dance was performed.

The church's labyrinth is a variation of a famous church design from a cathedral in France.

"This is a church setting and some of the elements of the design fit well into this space, it just seemed to be a natural for where we were going with the project," said Lisa Gidlow Moriarty Labyrinth Artist.

Both Errickson and Gidlow Moriarty hope those who come to the labyrinth find what they are looking for.

"We really like the idea of it being a gathering space. Especially at times when the community feels the need to come together. It's a great tool for grieving people, but also celebrations. So, I think we don't really know yet what all it's going to be used for. We're kind of excited to just watch that unfold," said Errickson.

"I hope people realize that the labyrinth is for everyone who comes. Whether they're coming to celebrate something, coming because they've got an issue they need to work through, or coming because they're grieving something. The Labyrinth is open for everyone and can contain all of those things," said Gidlow Moriarty.

Errickson emphasizes the labyrinth is open to not only the St. Thomas congregation but to anyone in the public as well. She also added there is no right or wrong way to walk the labyrinth.