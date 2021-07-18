California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles. The blaze is near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.