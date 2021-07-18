What it takes to be an Olympic gymnast

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) -- The future of gymnastics is training right in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Future little Olympians are training in the Hot Shots class at V.I.P. Gymnastics. For them, gymnastics is what they love to do. That is why they started training at such a young age.

"It was always my dream to do gymnastics and become more better doing it and also getting strong," said gymnast Olivia Pohlson. "You do a bunch of tricks that look cool and it just seems fun to me," said gymnast Sierra Zellmer. "It just looked cool and I really wanted to learn how to do back tucks and back handsprings," said gymnast Kennedi Jones.

It isn't uncommon to find passion on the beam.

So what does it take to be them?

"A lot of sacrifice for sure, a lot of training. The gymnasts you see on TV have had career-ending injuries that they have pushed through, so number one is perseverance. You can't have a quit mindset. You have to be able to push through a lot of hardships," said V.I.P. Gymnastics coach Alisha Dykstra.

Add in a lot of stretching to reach maximum flexibility and strength to push yourself off the ground.

For these hotshots, they have gymnasts at their own gym to look up to, like Josie Bergstrom. She is going to be on Iowa State University's gymnastics team this fall.

"This is instilling a dream in them from a very young age. So they are going to watch the Olympics and they right now are going to want to be those kids. So when they watch it they are going to think about coming to the gym and getting new skills and it is just going to inspire new dreams in them," said Dykstra.

They also look up to the stars of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team, especially Simone Biles.

Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on KTIV starting July 23.