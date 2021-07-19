Authorities respond to accident at intersection of 27th and Jackson Street

(KTIV) - First responders are at the scene of a crash in Sioux City at the intersection of Jackson Street and 27th Street.

The two-vehicle accident was reported just past 6 p.m. Monday. An officer at the scene said only one person had minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident appeared to have lost its hood and its airbags deployed.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.