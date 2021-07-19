Breivik survivors keep fighting for their vision of Norway

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — On the 10th anniversary of Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter, survivors of Anders Behring Breivik’s assault worry that the racism which nurtured the anti-Islamic mass murderer is re-emerging. Most of Breivik’s 77 victims on July 22, 2011, were teen members of the Labor Party Youth Wing enjoying an annual camping trip on the tranquil island of Utoya. Today many survivors are battling to keep their visions of a progressive society alive. Aasmund Aukrust, who once ran for his life from Breivik’s bullets, is a lawmaker campaigning for a nationwide inquiry into the right-wing ideology that inspired the killer. He says Breivik attacked a multicultural society and warns that others in Norway still share those beliefs.