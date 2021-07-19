Ho-Chunk CEO discusses casino and horse track plans for Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A developer is planning to bring a horse racing track, and casino, to Norfolk, Nebraska. New details about the project proposed by Warhorse Gaming, LLC. The track would be located at the Divots Devent Center in Norfolk.

The length of the track would be 5 furlongs, or .625 miles.

Ho-Chunk Inc, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, bought the DeVent center portion of Divots, and some land behind it, to build the facility. Leaders say it's a great opportunity to invest, in the growing community of Norfolk.

"I can guarantee you if we get this facility going, we will reinvest this money right back into the economy of Norfolk, and we think it's going to be a great investment because it's such a growing community. And why not? If Norfolk does better, the casino does better. So I think we can create this sort of virtuous cycle of prosperity and investment and we will do that," said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc.

Morgan says the feedback from the city of Norfolk has been positive. Though still in the planning stages, Morgan anticipates construction could begin later this year, with full operations starting in the spring of next year.