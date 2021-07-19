Japan girds for a surreal Olympics, and questions are plenty

TOKYO (AP) — Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. And a local vaccination campaign is struggling to keep up. As athletes and their entourages arrive, they’ll be confined to a bubble. Government minders and GPS will try to track visitors’ every move; booze will be curtailed or banned, and, through it all, there will be the inescapable knowledge of the suffering COVID has brought here and around the world. It will all add up to an utterly surreal Olympics.