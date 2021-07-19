More heat coming our way with little to no rainfall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another seasonally warm day across Siouxland with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Things really don’t change much heading into the nighttime hours again with mostly clear skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday may turn just a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s with a few clouds moving in late in the day with just a light south wind.

Wednesday will be feeling pretty similar to Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

I'll take a look at the 90s that could be around the corner for us by late this week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.