Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding four others, including firefighters and paramedics, during a house fire in Tucson. Police say 35-year-old Leslie Stephen Scarlett remained in extremely critical condition at a local hospital. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a police officer on Sunday. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Scarlett has a criminal history that includes a 2007 conviction for an attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to six years and was released in August 2013.