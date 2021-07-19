Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom announces run for Governor

UNDATED (KTIV) - Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom said he is running for Governor of the Cornhusker State.

Lindstrom, a Republican, was elected in 2014, serving Nebraska's 18th District.

In his time as a state senator, he says he passed a bill to end the tax on social security income for 325,000 Nebraskans.

Lindstrom also said some of the main issues in his campaign include, making sure Nebraska has a competitive tax code and workforce development and economic development.

"As a state senator, I feel like my work isn't done. I've been involved in a lot of different tax policy issues, a lot of things that I think matter to Nebraskans. And that's driven me to make the official announcement to keep fighting on the behalf of the folks of Nebraska," said Lindstrom.

Lindstrom is the fifth Republican to throw their hat into the ring for Nebraska Governor.