Newell-Fonda beats North Butler to advance to the state semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - Top-ranked and #1 seed Newell-Fonda opened the class 1A state softball tournament with a 2-0 win over North Butler.

Newell-Fonda opened the scoring right away in the bottom of the first inning. Macy Sievers dropped down a bunt. A wild throw home allows Bailey Sievers to score and the Mustangs took a 1-0 lead.

The score remained the same until the fourth inning. McKenna Sievers drove in Mary Walker on a sacrifice bunt. That game Newell-Fonda a 2-0 lead.

That would be more than enough run support Kierra Jungers needed in the circle. She threw a complete game shutout. allowing just two hits and striking out nine.

"We were just ready for their pitcher we knew she had a change up so we had to sit back and wait," said senior Ella Larson. But we were really good with our hitting, we were really picky today and that's what helped us win."

Newell-Fonda will battle 4th seeded Southeast Warren in the semifinals on Wednesday at 11:00am.