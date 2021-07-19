North Union drops first round game to Earlham

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - 5th seeded North Union fell in the opening round of the state softball tournament to 4th seeded Earlham 7-4.

Cora Boyle, Katie Janssen, and Alexis Voss all drove in runs in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

North Union cut the lead in half to 4-2 in the third inning but Earlham responded with two in the fourth.

North Union would outscore the Cardinals 2-1 over the last three innings but Earlham came away with the victory.

The Warriors will face Pella Christian in a consolation game on Tuesday at 1:00pm.