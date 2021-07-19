Red Cross staff to join migrant rescue boat in Mediterranean

ROME (AP) — A France-based migrant rescue organization will be getting assistance aboard its charity ship in the Mediterranean. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Monday that its teams will go aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship starting in August in the central Mediterranean Sea. That’s an area heavily used by traffickers based in Libya who launch unseaworthy boats crowded with migrants toward Italy’s southern shores. The IFRC’s president said the group decided to go aboard the ship operated by the charity SOS Mediterranee to provide first aid and other medical care, psychological support, dry clothes, blankets and other assistance.