Remsen St. Mary’s falls to Wayne in the opening round of the state softball tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - In their first state tournament game since 2013, 7th seeded Remsen St. Mary's falls to Wayne 7-2.

Wayne jumped out to an early lead. A Mya Willey blooper scores a run to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

The Hawks battle back in the fifth. Ana Conover sent a base hit into right field. Mya Bunkers scored. Remsen St. Mary's trailed just 3-2.

But Wayne scored four more runs in the last couple of inning to win 7-2.

"I'm not worried about that cause these guys are competitors and they don't like to lose," said head coach Monte Harpenau. "I think they're going to come back here tomorrow and they're going to want to win and they'll play just as hard as they did today."

Remsen St. Mary's will face Clarksville in a consolation game on Tuesday at 11:30am.