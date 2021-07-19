Iraqi officials: Roadside bomb kills 25 in Baghdad market

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a roadside bomb attack has targeted a Baghdad suburb, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market. The attack Monday took place in Sadr City. The two security officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The bombing happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before. It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood in eastern Baghdad.