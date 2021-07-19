Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner’s income has fallen sharply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tax filings show Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings have fallen precipitously in the last several years, from a high of $2.5 million in 2016 when she had her own reality TV show to $550,000. Jenner is among those running in California’s upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. To appear on the ballot, all candidates were required to release their recent tax returns. Jenner’s show she made $1.9 million in 2017, when her memoir “The Secrets of My Life” was released, and $2.5 million in 2016, which was the second season of her reality show “I Am Cait.” But in 2019, the most recent year for which Jenner filed returns, her income was down to $550,000.