UN experts alarmed by migrants’ hunger strike in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two United Nations representatives are urging Belgian authorities to offer temporary residence permits to several hundred migrants who are on a hunger strike in Brussels. The migrants desperate to obtain legal residency permits began their hunger strike on May 23 at two universities and a church in the Belgian capital. Some said they have been living and working in the European nation for a decade. In recent days, some of the migrants have started refusing water and are said to be in failing health. The two U.N. special rapporteurs wrote an open letter to Belgium’s migration secretary on Monday asking for urgent action.