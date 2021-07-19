Skip to Content

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

5:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. But Trump’s Justice Department decided not to prosecute. The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018. That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson. It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress. The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Associated Press

