88 people say they were framed by corrupt former Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of people are asking a court to throw out their convictions on drug charges because they say they were framed by the same former Chicago Police sergeant who judges have determined shook down dozens more. In a petition filed Tuesday, the Black residents of a South Side housing project say then-Sgt. Ronald Watts and members of his tactical unit planted drugs on them or falsely accused them of drug crimes if they did not pay them off. The latest filing by 88 people comes after judges began tossing out more than 100 drug convictions in cases involving Watts.