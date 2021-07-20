Around Siouxland: 18th Annual Food Bank of Siouxland Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, it's almost tee time for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The food bank is hosting its annual golf classic on Aug. 2 at the Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. with a lunch beforehand. The event begins with a shotgun start at noon. At the end of the day after the golfing is done, there'll be a dinner and an award ceremony.

You can learn how to sign-up beforehand here.