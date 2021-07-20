Mali’s president says he was unharmed in stabbing attempt

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita said he was unharmed after a man tried to stab him Tuesday at the Grand Mosque in the capital amid celebrations for the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. The special forces colonel who staged two coups within nine months went on national television after the stabbing attempt and called it an isolated incident. He called for national unity. The attempted attack on the interim president comes as Mali has seen several attacks by jihadis in the central part of the country in recent days.