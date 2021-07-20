Authorities investigating reports of person falling into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rescue crews are out on the Missouri River searching for someone who possibly fell into the river.

An official with the Sioux City Police Department has told KTIV they did receive reports of someone going into the Missouri River from the train bridge that overlooks Interstate 29 in Sioux City. Officials are on scene and searching.

Sioux City police officers have been dispatched to search the Iowa side of the Missouri River, and Sioux City Fire Rescue has deployed a boat to search the river.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.