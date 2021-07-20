Authorities searching for 41-year-old Indiana man, vehicle found abandoned in western Iowa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (KTIV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 41-year-old man whose vehicle was recently found in western Iowa.

Officials with the South Bend Police Department are searching for Tom Cordes, who has been missing since June 30.

Police say Cordes was last seen leaving his residence in South Bend, Indiana, and his vehicle was found abandoned in western Iowa. Authorities believe he may be heading to Montana.

Cordes is described as a 5'10" male that weights 200 pounds. He has gray hair and tattoos on his back and arm.

Cordes may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Cordes’ whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.