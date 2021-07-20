Belarus opposition leader seeks new US sanctions on country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The main leader of Belarus’ embattled opposition has sought and apparently won U.S. support for increasing pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader. In meetings in Washington with senior U.S. officials this week, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she asked the Biden administration for “active and non-symbolic” measures to be taken in response to a massive crackdown on Belarus dissidents. In response, the White House says national security adviser Jake Sullivan pledged to hold the government accountable for its actions to quell massive protests against disputed elections last year, including through the imposition of new sanctions.