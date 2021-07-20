Belgium’s royals lead a day of mourning for flood victims

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s king and queen visited the flood-stricken town of Verviers to lead the nation in a minute of silence to remember those who died. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her second tour of the disaster zone in her country and pledged rapid assistance to those who lost nearly everything. Rebuilding the massive damage in both countries from last week’s rampaging torrents will take years and millions of euros. Flags in Belgium were lowered to half staff Tuesday, and at noon, sirens wailed across the country, followed by a minute of silence. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo promised survivors: “We will not abandon you. … We will do everything possible to support you.”