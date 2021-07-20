Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden is hanging by a thread. Senators are struggling to reach a compromise over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending. Tensions are rising as Republicans prepare to block Wednesday’s procedural vote with a filibuster, saying they need more time. Restless Democrats say it’s time to at least start debate as talks continue. President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain economic momentum. Overall, he is seeking more than $4 trillion in new domestic outlays.