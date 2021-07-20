Church youth pastor arrested 3rd time for video voyeurism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle church youth director is facing additional video voyeurism charges after his third arrest in less than two months. David Nims remained in the Escambia County Jail on Tuesday following his Friday arrest on eight more video voyeurism charges. The 37-year-old Calvary Baptist Church youth director was arrested June 7 after a 14-year-old boy saw a camera under a sink in the youth hallway of the church. He was released on bond that day. After a search warrant was executed, investigators arrested Nims on June 11 on additional charges. Investigators say the third arrest stems from that search of his home.