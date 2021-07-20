Estherville Lincoln Central falls to Mount Vernon at state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - Estherville Lincoln Central's quest for a state softball title ends with a 7-0 first round loss to Mount Vernon on Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

Estherville Lincoln Central opened the game with a leadoff base hit. But they stranded the runner on second.

Mount Vernon quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning. A bases loaded walk game the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Then, Addison Gookin drove in two runs on a base hit to center field. That gave Mount Vernon a 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs added another in the second inning. Maia Bentley found the gap in left center field. That drove in another run to make it a 4-0 game.

Mount Vernon added three more runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0.

The ELC offense couln't get anything going. Mount Vernon pitcher Jenna Sprague tossed a complete game shutout, while only allowing three hits and striking out 13.

"It's really awesome that we could make it here especially since we weren't the top seed in our bracket," said senior Kendyl Ruschy. "We had really good positive attitudes to make it down here so that was really exciting for us. I'm really proud of this team."

"I just felt like we didn't make the adjustments as quickly as we should have," said head coach Megan Anderson. "If you looked at our stats, we don't give up many runs normally and we don't score very many runs so it's kind of a double edged sword sometimes."

Estherville Lincoln Central will face West Liberty in a consolation game on Wednesday at 11:00am.