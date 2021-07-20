EU says democratic standards under threat in Poland, Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive Commission says democratic standards in the bloc are eroding in several member countries, particularly in Hungary and Poland where judicial independence is under threat. In its report on adherence to the rule of law, it also singled out Slovenia, which recently took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, for attacks against the Balkan nation’s media. The wide-ranging audit found Poland deficient in the four main areas reviewed: national justice systems, anti-corruption frameworks, media freedom and checks and balances. Hungary was criticized for its perceived inadequate anti-corruption measures and the report noted that media pluralism “remains at risk.”