Greek traditional wooden boat builders a dwindling craft

DRAKAIOI, Greece (AP) — The Greek island of Samos was once a major production center of traditional wooden boats, the hand-crafted vessels indelibly linked to the image of Greece. They have been sailing these seas for centuries as fishing, cargo and pleasure boats. But now only a handful of boatbuilders are left, the last generation of a time-honored craft that is rapidly dying across Greece. Fewer people order wooden boats as plastic and fiberglass ones are cheaper to maintain. Young people aren’t as interested in joining a tough profession that requires years of apprenticeship and has an uncertain future. What’s more, a program to reduce the country’s fishing fleet subsidizes the destruction of boats, leading to thousands, some described as unique works of art, being smashed by bulldozers.  

