Haiti arrests 3 cops, installs new PM, while mourning Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are holding official ceremonies to honor assassinated President Jovenel Moïse while installing a new interim leader and arresting at least three police officers implicated in the killing. Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home. At least 26 people have been arrested. Police Chief Léon Charles announced four more formal arrests on Tuesday — at least three of them police officers, whose ranks he did not release. He said the police had been infiltrated.