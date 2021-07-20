Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. There was no immediate word on possible deaths or injuries, but videos posted online showed entire neighborhoods covered in water at least a meter (yard) deep and vehicles floating in the muddy mire. China experiences regular flooding during the summer months, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the costs of such events.