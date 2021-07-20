IBP Ice Center set to expand

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The IBP Ice Center is looking to continue to serve the community by expanding.

The president of Siouxland Youth Hockey said they have launched a community capital campaign, which is focused on expanding locker rooms at the ice center.

The expansion will include a dedicated high school locker room, and a girls locker room. The lobby area will also be expanded.

Organizers said, as of now, they have raised $600,000 of the $1.2 million needed for the expansion.

