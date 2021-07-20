In flood-hit German town, a priest struggles to give comfort

AHRWEILER, Germany (AP) — For a priest tending to his parishioners in one of the German towns hit hardest by last week’s flood, giving comfort to those who have lost relatives and many of their possessions is proving to be a difficult task. The Rev. Joerg Meyrer has been walking through the mud-caked debris in the streets of Ahrweiler, and offering assistance. Nearly 200 people were killed when heavy rains turned streams into raging torrents in western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. Meyrer says he is struggling in the aftermath, saying prayer hasn’t come easily and that “I don’t have the words, the time, the peace.”