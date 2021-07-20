Ingredients shortage: Taco Bell warning customers some of their favorite items might not be available

(CNN) - You may have to wait a little longer for your Taco Bell favorites.

The fast food chain is joining the list of companies affected by the recent global supply chain disruption as a result of the pandemic.

Taco Bell says because of ingredient shortages and delivery delays, some of your favorite items may not be available.

Some other fast food chains also announced limited stock or supply issues, lick Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

Fast food chains have been hit hard recently because of not only the ingredient shortage, but the lack of help to keep up with demand.