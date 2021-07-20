Leaders in Madison County, NE discuss adding new employee to Historical Society

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Madison County, Nebraska Board of Commissioners met with Madison city leaders Tuesday to talk about a potential new hire.

The discussion centered around hiring a part-time employee for the Madison County Historical Society, to help run the Madison County Museum on a regular operating schedule. Right now, the museum operates by appointment only. Commissioners, and city leaders, also reviewed what it would cost to add that employee, which is estimated to be about 22-thousand dollars.

They say the city and county want to help improve the historical society as a whole.

"We have an elephant in the room with the fact that the historical society isn't necessarily wanting to do what we want them to do. So there's really no reason to come to an agreement until they are on board. So at this point we are going to reach out to their board, which they have a board, and try and have one of our commissioners meet with them and some of the city of Madison people and come up with some sort of solution to what we all want," said Troy Uhlir, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.

The historical society is currently 100% funded by Madison County.

Uhlir said an agreement between the city, county, and historical society must be reached by Sept. 20, which is when the budget is due.