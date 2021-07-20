Media blasts effort to bar press from part of Arbery trial

ATLANTA (AP) — Media outlets including The Associated Press are objecting to an effort to bar the press from one part of jury selection in the upcoming murder trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Attorneys for two of the defendants have asked a Georgia judge to keep reporters out of the courtroom when lawyers question potential jurors to determine whether they have biases in the widely publicized case. In a court filing Tuesday, the media outlets said that would run afoul of well-established precedent. Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, are charged with murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot while out for a run.