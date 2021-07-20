Norfolk Catholic Schools say no masks required in upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Schools around Siouxland are making their plans for the 2021-2022 academic year.

That includes making decisions on COVID-19 safety measures.

Leaders with Norfolk Catholic Schools say they will continue their sanitation practices. Masks will not be required, but optional for staff and students. Temperature checks will no longer be required before entering the building.



As of now, the district will not require anyone to quarantine if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. But, the district will follow the guidelines set by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

"We will not require masks, we will not have any set guidelines right now as we will continue to wait how the health department means to proceed and how the situation changes for our community," said Amy Wattier, the 7-12 Principal at Norfolk Catholic Schools.

Wattier said they are excited to get back to a sense of normalcy this year.

Classes begin on August 12th.