NXIVM guru to pay for victims’ brand removal as restitution

NEW YORK (AP) — The former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims of a sex-trafficking scheme. The sum announced Tuesday includes the cost of surgically removing scars from branding rituals performed by a secret sorority. The brands depicting the initials of Keith Raniere were meant to symbolize the womens’ status as sex slaves for the self-help guru who once had an international following. He’s serving a 120-year prison term following his conviction at a 2019 trial.