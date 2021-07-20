Off-duty DEA agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent arrested on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is accused of posing for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the building while off duty. Court records show the agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, was arrested in Washington on charges including making a false statement to investigators. A court filing says a video posted on the internet also showed Ibrahim carrying a flag bearing the words “Liberty or Death” outside the Capitol, about 12 minutes before a mob of people pulled apart a nearby set of barricades.